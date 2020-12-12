(Bloomberg) --

A Milan judge indicted Vivendi SA’s Vincent Bollore over a four-year long legal dispute involving Italy’s largest broadcaster, Mediaset SpA, Corriere della Sera reported.

The Italian court accused Bollore of intentionally driving down the price of Mediaset and hindering the activities of local market regulator Consob, Corriere said, without giving the source of its information.

Vivendi and Mediaset have been at loggerheads since July 2016, when the French media conglomerate unexpectedly scrapped a plan to buy the Mediaset Premium pay-TV unit in a share swap valued at about 893 million euros ($1.08 billion). Vivendi Chairman Arnaud De Puyfontaine was charged too, Corriere said.

Spokesmen for Vivendi and Mediaset declined to comment.

After Vivendi scrapped Mediaset Premium, a few months later it bought an almost 30% stake in Mediaset, in an attempted takeover. Vivendi also owns a 24% stake in Italy’s largest phone carrier, Telecom Italia SpA.

