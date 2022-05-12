(Bloomberg) -- Italy exceeded European Union pollution limits for nitrogen oxide, the EU’s top court ruled, following similar criticism of France, Germany and the UK in challenges brought by the European Commission.

The nation failed to ensure that the annual limit value for nitrogen oxide wasn’t “systematically and persistently exceeded,” the the EU Court of Justice said in a binding decision on Thursday.

The Brussels-based commission has taken a number of EU nations to court over the last few years, saying they’d failed to meet limits on nitrogen oxide and particulate matter, which are mostly caused by road traffic, industry, heating and agriculture. In a first case in 2020, the EU court already found that Italy had persistently exceeded limits of particulate matter, which is mainly present in emissions from industry, domestic heating, traffic, and agriculture.

