(Bloomberg) -- Italy has cleared the blockbuster €22 billion ($23.9 billion) sale of Telecom Italia SpA’s landline grid to KKR & Co. after a review process on an asset deemed to be of strategic value to the state.

Telecom Italia shares roses as much as 3% in early trading in Milan on Wednesday, giving the company a market value of €6.3 billion.

The government led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni opted against using its so-called Golden Power provision — which allows it to block or impose strong conditions on deals involving strategic assets — because KKR has acceded to conditions designed to protect the grid, the company said in a statement Wednesday.

Though widely expected, the decision is a key step toward finalizing a deal, due to be closed by this summer, that would see the ex-phone monopolist cede control of its most valuable asset.

The conditions of the deal give Rome a role in “strategic decisions related to the network,” the government said in a separate statement. The state will also retain “supervision over all security aspects.”

The go-ahead marks a victory for Chief Executive Officer Pietro Labriola, the architect of the network sale plan, as the planned transaction is the centerpiece of his drive to slash the carrier’s roughly €30 billion in debt.

US-based Private equity firm KKR last year made a binding offer that valued the grid at about €22 billion, including some earn-outs, people familiar with the matter have said, with Italy’s Finance Ministry taking up to a 20% stake in the grid unit in order to retain oversight.

