(Bloomberg) -- Italy is issuing benchmark debt again, seizing on bond rally spurred by bets that monetary stimulus in Europe is here to stay for a while longer.

The government racked up more than 50 billion euros ($60.9 billion) of orders for its sale of new 10-year bonds, short of the all-time record of 108 billion euros set one year ago, when the continent was still in the throes of the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The European Central Bank meets to set policy this week, and is widely expected to hold off on a decision to taper its landmark bond-buying program, with policy makers pushing back on speculation that they’re preparing to dial down their support.

That helped drive Italy’s 10-year yield back below 1% last month, from 1.16%, the highest level since July.

Pricing on the sale was tightened to around seven basis points over existing debt, from nine initially, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because they’re not authorized to speak about it.

Meanwhile, the nation’s Treasury has denied reports that hedge funds face caps on how much debt they can buy, amid increased focus on inflated order books at syndications across the region.

BNP Paribas SA, Credit Agricole SA, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., HSBC Holdings Plc and Intesa Sanpaolo SpA were mandated to be joint-lead managers for the sale.

