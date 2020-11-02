(Bloomberg) -- Italy is weighing a national 9 p.m. curfew as the government struggles to agree on a strategy to stem the spread of Covid-19.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte could approve a new set of restrictions as early as Monday, people familiar with the issue said, asking not to be named discussing confidential deliberations. The ruling majority is still divided, they said, with some members asking for more stringent curbs like closing all bars and restaurants across the nation.

Conte faces resistance toward further tightening measures, with some coalition members arguing for a later curfew. Meetings are still going on and a decision may be postponed, the people said. The premier is due to address parliament in Rome at noon on Monday.

Italian media reported Sunday that the government will also halt travel between regions and close shopping malls on weekends. Mini-lockdowns for the worst-hit areas, such as Milan and Naples, would be left to regional authorities but most governors oppose the plan, asking for all curbs to apply nationally.

Conte has to date sought to spare Italy from another full lockdown to avoid crippling an already shaky economy. While the premier had been reluctant to see his country move to the next phase of restrictions before European peers, recent decisions by France and Germany to tighten controls may provide him with some political cover.

New cases declined for the first time in six days on Sunday, with 29,907 new infections compared with a record 31,758 on Saturday. Testing was slower on the weekend as usual, and there were 16 positive results for every 100 tests.

