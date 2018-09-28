(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s budget plans that would see a 2.4 percent deficit have not only put the government on a potential collision course with the European Union -- they may also have imperiled the nation’s credit rating.

“Moody’s is as good as certain to downgrade,” Ciaran O’Hagan, head of European rates strategy at Societe Generale SA, wrote in an emailed note.

With Italy just two steps above junk at the three main ratings firms, a downgrade would add to pressure on the nation’s assets, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. senior fixed-income strategist Silvia Ardagna.

The country is already on a negative outlook with Moody’s Investors Service, and the rating company is expected to make a decision in the next month. A spokeswoman said Moody’s doesn’t comment on potential rating changes. “Should Moody’s announce a rating action, we will do so in accordance with regulatory obligations,” she said in response to a request for comment.

Fitch Ratings may not immediately be stirred into action by the budget plans. It revised the outlook on its rating for Italy to negative from stable on Aug. 31, but that action incorporated an assumption that the coalition government would implement a degree of fiscal loosening, with estimates for a deficit of 2.2 percent of gross domestic product in 2019 and 2.6 percent in 2020. Deputy prime minister Luigi Di Maio said Friday that the Italian government estimated a 2.4 percent deficit for 2020 and the following year as well.

S&P Global Ratings is due to review Italy on Oct. 26. A spokesman for the firm wasn’t immediately available to comment.

