(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s yield premium over Germany, a key measure of risk in the region, shrank to its narrowest since April 2022 as investors rushed to lock in some of the region’s highest rates before the European Central Bank embarks on easing monetary policy.

Official borrowing costs on 10-year debt fell six basis points to 3.82% on on Monday, reducing the spread to German’s benchmark to 152 basis points at 8:14 a.m. in London — down from over 200 basis points in late October.

That follows blockbuster orders for Spanish and Belgian bond sales earlier this month, while demand for a 30-year offering from Italy nearly broke the record for the maturity, allaying concerns that a wall of bond sales this year may prove indigestible.

Italy’s bonds have rallied sharply since late last year after the country avoided a downgrade to junk by Moody’s Investors Service. The ratings firm cited Italy’s economic prospects and government debt dynamics.

Money markets are pricing almost 132 basis points of ECB interest-rate cuts through the end of 2024, with the first reduction coming in June as concerns grow over the health of the euro-area economic outlook following a run of broadly weaker data.

Policymakers gather this week and are expected to hold the deposit rate steady at a record-high 4% for the third meeting in a row, according to a Bloomberg poll of economists.

