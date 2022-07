Italy Declares State of Emergency in Regions Hit by Drought

(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s Cabinet declared a state of emergency in five regions that have been heavily hit by drought, according to a government statement.

Government has set aside EU36.5 million euros

The regions are Emilia Romagna, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Lombardy, Piedmont, Veneto

NOTE: Alps Glacier Collapse Kills Seven Amid Record Temperatures

