(Bloomberg) -- Italian authorities ordered the Scheherazade superyacht held in a Tuscan port, saying it’s linked to top levels of the Russian government that are under European Union sanctions.

Investigations by Italy’s Finance Police led officials to detain the yacht at its dock at the Marina di Carrara port, the Finance Ministry in Rome said in a statement on Friday. Its owner has significant links “with prominent elements of the Russian government and with other subjects” included under EU restrictive measures after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to the statement, which didn’t identify any of the people.

It said the yacht, which sails under the Cayman Islands flag, has long been under scrutiny by authorities. Italy has previously joined other EU countries and the U.S. in freezing assets linked to Russian oligarchs, notably luxury boats and houses.

A spokesman for Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said his office has no further comment for now.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.