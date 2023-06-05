You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
23m ago
Italy Dismisses Possibility of Making Stellantis Investment
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s finance minister discounted the option of an investment in Stellantis NV in a possible move to safeguard local jobs in the electrification shift.
“The State should intervene only when the market fails or to protect strategic national interest,” Giancarlo Giorgetti said Monday during Bloomberg’s Italy Capital Markets Forum. Giorgetti added that “I don’t know if France has more say on Stellantis than the Italian government.”
Italy’s auto lobby has called for Italy to invest directly in Stellantis amid worries of job losses at Europe’s second biggest carmaker after Volkswagen AG as the sector transitions to electric cars.
France’s role in Stellantis is often taken as example of the kind of role Italy also should play to protect Italian interests. French public investment bank Bpifrance is the third-biggest investor in Stellantis with a 6.1% stake, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
Last week, Stellantis chairman John Elkann also dismissed that the carmaker needs help from the Italian state as Stellantis “is doing very well and States intervene when companies aren’t doing well,” he added.
READ MORE: Italy New Car Sales Pass France, Imply 11% Europe Gain in May
--With assistance from Albertina Torsoli.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
Trending today: Apple WWDC event, Hollywood deal, unruly Delta Air passenger
-
7:04
Experts forecast TSX performance for second half of 2023
-
4:45
Pay gap leaves women faring worse than men amid rising living costs: Survey
-
8:43
6 spring cleaning tips to put a shine on your portfolio
-
6:51
Inside the making of Redfall, Xbox's latest misfire
-
6:16
What does Nvidia's success mean for Canadian firms and the broader industry?