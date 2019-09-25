(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s new government is drafting a 2020 budget that is fully compliant with European Union rules, as it focuses on boosting the country’s credibility within the bloc, according to a government member.

Finance Minister Roberto Gualtieri’s priority for the budget, which Italy is due to present to Brussels by mid-October, is to boost flagging growth and to contain the budget deficit, according to the senior official who declined to be named on confidential discussions. Gualtieri is due to present a framework for the budget, with targets and forecasts, to the parliament in Rome in the next few days.

By taking a cautious approach and respecting EU fiscal limits, the official said, the new coalition headed by Premier Giuseppe Conte wants to turn the page on the previous administration’s repeated revisions, especially of growth forecasts.

Conte’s new alliance, of the anti-establishment Five Star Movement and the center-left Democratic Party, wants closer ties with Brussels. The previous coalition of Five Star and the rightist League of Matteo Salvini twice brought Italy to the brink of a debt procedure, with Salvini constantly attacking Brussels for allegedly blocking his electoral promises.

The government is targeting a deficit of around 2% to 2.1% of output next year, the official said, confirming an earlier report.

This will show the EU that Italy is not taking excessive advantage of the new positive climate between Rome and Brussels, the official said. The government can count on savings on the cost of the previous administration’s landmark measures -- earlier retirement and an income support program -- lower yields on Italy’s debt, and higher revenues, for an overall total of 15 billion ($16.5 billion) to 16 billion euros, the official added.

The EU will be more inclined to grant flexibility on how much structural adjustment Italy must ensure if the budget remains prudent, the official said.

Italy has committed to reduce its structural deficit -- which discounts one-time measures and effects -- and bring debt on a downward path. But EU rules allow some room to soften these requirements, by, for example, taking into account the impact of natural disasters. Conte has pledged to block an automatic sales tax hike and to cut taxes on labor.

