(Bloomberg) -- Italy and France have reached an agreement to settle weeks of dispute over the governance of STMicroelectronics NV, the chipmaker controlled by both countries.

French Chief Executive Officer Jean-Marc Chery was re-appointed for a three-year term, while Italian Chief Financial Officer Lorenzo Grandi was appointed to join the board at the next shareholder meeting planned on May 22, according to a company filing.

The Italian government had previously opposed a new term for Chery, as it believed the company’s investments favored France, Bloomberg reported earlier this month. The agreement was reached between the two countries’ finance ministries, Italian media reported on Saturday.

Italy’s Finance Ministry and French public lender Bpifrance SA each own 50% of a holding company that has a 27.5% stake in STMicro, according to a company filing.

Read more: Italy Wants Bigger Share of Investments by Semiconductors Firm

With a market capitalization of more than €36 billion ($38.9 billion), the Franco-Italian chipmaker is one of the few European companies of global importance in the strategic semiconductor business. It specializes in semiconductors used in the smartphone industry and electric cars among other sectors, counting Apple Inc. and Tesla Inc. among its customers.

Italy was displeased with Chery’s recent decision to change the company’s structure from three major business units to two, Bloomberg reported. An automotive unit that was cut was mostly led by Italians, including top executive Marco Monti who has since left the company.

STMicro’s manufacturing is focused on increasing capacity in 300mm chips in France and Italy, a spokesman told Bloomberg, as well as wide bandgap semiconductors known as silicon carbide with a global footprint around the core site of Catania in Italy.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.