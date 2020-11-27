(Bloomberg) --

Italy’s government will ease restrictions for financial capital Milan and for industrial hub Turin starting on November 29, following a steady reduction in the number of coronavirus cases.

Health minister Roberto Speranza signed a new order Friday which will allow more movement and economic activities in five Italian regions, according to a statement.

Italy has to date avoided imposing a second full nationwide lockdown, arguing its fragile economy must be shielded from another body blow following a strict three-month shutdown last spring. Instead, the government of Giuseppe Conte has opted for a three-tier system that sets varying limitations by region.

Milan’s Lombardy and Turin’s Piedmont were among the regions designated earlier this month as “red zones,” the highest risk category. People living in red zones cannot travel outside their city or town of residence, and most stores and all restaurants and bars are closed in the areas.

Lombardy, home to a sixth of Italy’s population, and Piedmont together account for nearly a third of Italy economy. Conte’s tiered regional curb system is based on 21 parameters including the intensity of the virus’s spread, the number of intensive care unit spaces available and capacity for contact tracing.

Italy reported 827 virus deaths on 28,352 new daily cases, in line with the previous day. The number of patients in intensive care units across the country continued to fall for the second day, while total number of hospitalized patients fell for the fourth day. New infections declined 24% from week ago.

