Italy will seek a seat on the European Central Bank’s Executive Board and use it to push the institution to buy bonds to fund infrastructure projects, according to a senior lawmaker in the coalition government

The most hawkish member of Poland’s Monetary Policy Council said a single interest-rate increase is needed to ward off the rising threat of inflation

Swiss economic growth accelerated more than economists expected in the first quarter, joining the upturn seen across much of Europe at the start of the year

Bloomberg economists Dan Hanson and Tom Orlik have mapped out the main scenarios of the U.S.-China trade war. Their conclusion: global GDP could take a $600 billion hit in 2021, the year of peak impact

In China, the takeover of Baoshang Bank by regulators should put investors on notice -- an implicit backstop for the banking sector is no longer a sure thing

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government gave lawmakers formal notice it intends to bring forward legislation to ratify the new North American free trade agreement

Chile’s central bank started to consider cutting its benchmark interest rate as policy makers puzzled over the impact of a large influx of immigrants on the economy

Investors expecting Hungary’s central bank’s response to accelerating inflation and a weakening forint may need to wait another month

