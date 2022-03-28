(Bloomberg) -- Under a scenario where the war in Ukraine keeps energy supply insecure and prices high for the rest of 2022, Bloomberg Economics expects euro-area inflation to peak close to 8% and average nearly 7% this year. As energy costs fall back next year, inflation could slow to 0% by late 2023. Italy is hardest hit, with high gas reliance and little protection for consumers. Spain will also take a big blow, while German and French consumers will be less affected.

