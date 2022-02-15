(Bloomberg) -- Italian energy regulators warned on Tuesday that electricity bills in the country will more than double in the first three months of 2022, as the government led by Mario Draghi hurries to roll out new measures to help families and companies deal with soaring prices.

The increase is estimated at 131% for the quarter, while natural gas bills are expected to rise over 90%, officials from the regulator, known as ARERA, said at a parliamentary hearing in Rome.

Italy, like its European neighbors, has been hit hard by the rising cost of gas, which has in turn impacted power generation.

The energy crunch has already forced at least six Italian distributors to halt contracts with clients as price guarantees become impossible to honor.

Although Draghi’s government has intervened several times to contain the impact of the spike on end users, thousands of municipalities last week shut off power at some of the country’s biggest tourist attractions to publicize a request for additional relief.

