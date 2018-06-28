(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s rookie prime minister, Giuseppe Conte, negotiated a package of measures at his first European Union summit to stem the flow of migrants into the bloc and spread the burden of handling those who do arrive.

During talks in Brussels that wrapped up after 4:30 a.m. Friday, member states agreed to increase border security, set up holding centers to handle asylum seekers, and to speed up the process of determining whether people have the right to asylum and expelling those who don’t. Leaders also pledged to overhaul the rules for distributing migrants when a gateway country is overwhelmed, a key Italian demand.

The dispute over how to share the burden of immigration has opened up old and new rifts within the EU, with German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Bavarian sister party threatening a revolt and Hungary’s Viktor Orban resisting any talk of solidarity.

In the run up to the talks, Conte’s populist administration sparred with Spain and particularly France over its decision to bar migrant rescue ships from docking in Italian ports. Yet as the negotiations dragged on through dinner in Brussels, French President Emmanuel Macron had a key role in shepherding the settlement.

Conte and Macron huddled briefly before the talks began and then had two separate one-on-one meetings through the night. An Italian official welcomed what he called a change of attitude from the French side. The optics of the two leaders working together -- Macron tweeted a photo at one point -- may help mend relations between two governments that have been exchanging insults in recent weeks.

“With Giuseppe Conte, we are working together to find a European agreement on the sharing of refugees,” Macron said in a tweet.

Much remains unclear about the deal, however, not least whether it has any more chance of being implemented that previous attempts at burden sharing. The promise of new EU money to combat illegal migration may help oil the wheels.

Heading into the talks, Conte threatened to block the summit’s entire agenda unless he got the support he want. In the end he surpassed anything his predecessors had extracted in years of pleading since the immigration crisis flared in 2015. Spain won recognition of the renewed challenge in the western Mediterranean.

Merkel came to the summit under pressure from her interior minister, Horst Seehofer, a Bavarian who is demanding a deal to control the flow of migrants within the EU and ease the return of people to front-line countries such as Italy. Without such an assurance, he has threatened to defy the chancellor and order migrants turned away at the border, risking a historic split between the two parties that could rob Merkel of her parliamentary majority.

Merkel had to be content with a single paragraph on the third page of the statement, committing “all necessary measures” to curb the movement of migrants northward to more prosperous countries such as Germany. Whether this summit deal is enough to sway Seehofer’s Christian Social Union will be determined Sunday, when the party’s board meets in Munich to assess the latest developments.

The German troubles represent the tip of deeper political crisis in Europe as advocates of a harder line in countries including Austria, Italy and in eastern Europe sense the momentum is with them to push their case. In a speech to the Bundestag earlier on Thursday, Merkel warned that the issue of migration “may well turn into a question of the EU’s destiny.”

--With assistance from Nikos Chrysoloras and Slav Okov.

To contact the reporters on this story: John Follain in Brussels at jfollain2@bloomberg.net;Gregory Viscusi in Paris at gviscusi@bloomberg.net;Patrick Donahue in Brussels at pdonahue1@bloomberg.net;Jonathan Stearns in Brussels at jstearns2@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Alan Crawford at acrawford6@bloomberg.net, Ben Sills

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.