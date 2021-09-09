(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s government introduced a limited extension to the use of vaccine passports as tensions rise in Mario Draghi’s coalition over the government’s right to curtail citizens’ movements and activities based on vaccination status.

The cabinet on Thursday voted to require nursing home caregivers and school support staff to have the so-called “green pass,” which offers proof of Covid-19 vaccination, of a recent negative test or of having recovered from the illness.

Italy has since early August required the document -- generally stored on mobile devices -- for everything from outdoor dining, to museum admission, to air and rail travel.

Thursday’s decision represents a truce between the premier and center-right forces in his wide-ranging coalition. Draghi has pushed to extend the pass requirement to schools and workplaces despite the resistance of politicians like Matteo Salvini’s from the League party, who wants to limits its use.

Despite the infighting in his cabinet, Draghi has generally opted for a hard line on anti-virus measures, and has signaled that he favors making vaccination mandatory if the country’s inoculation campaign loses momentum. The government is due to decide on the issue by the end of this month.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.