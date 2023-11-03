(Bloomberg) -- Italy expects the €23 billion sale of Telecom Italia SpA’s landline network to KKR & Co. to go ahead after a marathon board meeting that started Friday, according to people familiar with the matter.

The deal is opposed by Telecom Italia’s largest shareholder, Vivendi SE, which is calling the board to evaluate a surprise alternative plan presented last week by a minority investor.

The last-minute plan, presented by London-based investment firm Merlyn Advisors Ltd, seeks to halt the sale of the landline network and to replace the company’s chief executive officer. But the plan is unlikely to gain traction as it lacks the government’s support and as of now a sufficient share ownership to pressure the board.

Merlyn and its associates hold just about 0.006% of Telecom Italia shares, according to a letter seen by Bloomberg News. The company said in a statement it holds additional shares for a stake below 3%.

Telecom Italia, Italy’s former telecom monopoly, has for months sought to sell its grid to cut the heavy debt load. While the company is privately owned, it falls under government oversight due to its employment level and because the telecommunication network is strategic. After different options failed, the government backed the plan by KKR and readied funds to invest directly in the company to retain control.

The board meeting started Friday is tasked with assessing the binding offer presented for its grid by US private equity giant KKR, a plan engineered with the government over several months. The board has not made a final decision on the deal.

Despite the clashes over the fate of Telecom Italia, senior officials in Giorgia Meloni’s government who are closely monitoring the decision expect the board to progress on the sale, the people, who asked not to be named, added.

Representatives for Italy, Telecom Italia and Vivendi declined to comment.

The negotiated deal meets the needs of both Telecom Italia, which must urgently dismiss assets to slash its debt pile, and of the government, which wants to retain control over an asset deemed strategic.

The plan under discussion during the board meeting would see Italy’s Finance Ministry taking up to a 20% stake in the grid unit for as much as €2.5 billion.

The board meeting this weekend could end with several outcomes, including approving the offer but also calling for a consultative meeting by shareholders that wouldn’t have any real veto power over the network sale.

Vivendi, which owns about 24% stake of Telecom Italia, is instead asking for the grid disposal to be reviewed by an extraordinary meeting of shareholders rather than by the company’s board of directors.

Even before the surprise alternative plan presented by Merlyn, Vivendi has opposed the KKR deal saying it wouldn’t accept any network offer of less than €30 billion, setting the stage for a boardroom clash.

Vivendi’s battle against Telecom Italia Chief Executive Officer Pietro Labriola, the main architect of the network sale plan, started last January, when the French company’s Chief Arnaud De Puyfontaine resigned as a director at the carrier seeking a reshuffle of Telecom Italia’s board.

The Italian government last week rebuffed Merlyn’s proposal and reiterated its support of KKR’s bid, saying it meets its requirements.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.