(Bloomberg) -- Italy has expelled two Russian officials from the country, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said in a Facebook post Wednesday.

Di Maio, who said he issued a “strong protest” to Russia’s ambassador to Rome, also said the Foreign Ministry has summoned the envoy.

Local media reported Wednesday that an Italian military officer was arrested for allegedly selling confidential documents to a Russian counterpart.

“At the moment, we don’t have any information about the reasons and circumstances of this detention,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call Wednesday. “We hope that the very positive and constructive nature of Russian-Italian relations will continue and be preserved.”

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.