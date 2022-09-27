(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s next government needs at least a month to take office, necessitating a workaround for the country to submit its new draft budget to the European Union by a mid-October deadline.

Outgoing Prime Minister Mario Draghi, who stays in office until Giorgia Meloni is sworn in — probably in the last week of October or in early November — is keen to make this transition as smooth as possible to protect the economy, according to people familiar with the plans.

The EU wants to see Italy’s budget on Oct. 15. That’s just two days after the newly elected parliament convenes for the first time, which typically kicks off consultations to select a cabinet. The looming deadline means that the government will probably simply send updated economic forecasts to Brussels while details about new policies will come later.

Finance Ministry officials are in the process of preparing the estimates for growth, debt and deficit for 2023-2025 — numbers that are generally expected to be much more grim that the outlook published in April. The projections are set to show the economy will expand just 1% next year, less than half the 2.4% predicted previously.

Italy’s spending needs are high. Just keeping in place current measures to reduce the impact of energy prices on companies and households costs around 14 billion euros ($12.5 billion), according to Sole 24 Ore. Add in raising salaries and pensions to match inflation, as well as other commitments like Italy’s military missions abroad, and the cost rises to almost 40 billion euros.

Draghi’s administration is keeping Meloni’s team up to date on those calculations, even as the officials who will be in charge of the economy have yet to be decided. Meloni’s Brothers of Italy is the dominant party in her right-wing coalition, but it also includes Matteo Salvini’s League and former Premier Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia.

Both the outgoing administration and the future government are keen to meet all EU deadlines and keep the country’s finances on track, the people said. While the former looks doable, the later could be a challenge. Rising interest rates and soaring inflation are weighing on growth and the OECD on Monday said that Italy was among European countries likely to see “near-term output declines.”

Read More:

Five Headaches Awaiting Italy’s Next Prime Minister

Far-Right Meloni Strikes Moderate Tone After Italy Election Win

Investors Watch for Italy’s Finance Chief: Here Are Some Options

Italy’s Welcome Gift to Meloni Will Be Worse Economic Outlook

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.