(Bloomberg) -- Italian Finance Minister Giovanni Tria threatened to resign due to constant pressure from the Five Star Movement, one of the government’s two coalition partners, over its promise to fund a basic income for the poor, newspaper La Stampa reported.

Tria is “sick and tired of being the target of outbursts” from Five Star over the so-called citizen’s income, Stampa said, citing sources in the prime minister’s office.

“If I am the problem, tell me, and let’s all assume the consequences,” La Stampa quoted Tria as saying in a telephone call Wednesday with Premier Giuseppe Conte. Tria told Conte he was “ready to step back immediately,” newspaper la Repubblica reported.

La Stampa said Tria himself brought up the possibility of quitting. The minister is currently in talks with Five Star and coalition partner the League over funding for the 2019 budget.

News agency Ansa said Five Star is seeking at least 10 billion euros ($11.6 billion) in next year’s budget to pay for the basic income measure.

Alberto Bagnai, the euroskeptic head of the Italian Senate finance committee, told Rai radio Thursday morning that he’s confident Tria will reach budget solutions that are in the best interests of the country.

