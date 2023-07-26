(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s lower house of parliament has approved a divisive bill that could impose prison terms on parents that use surrogates to have children — if even the process was legally carried out overseas. The vote represents a step forward in the implementation of a socially conservative agenda backed by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

The proposal was supported by 166 lawmakers and the ruling coalition parties: Meloni’s far-right Brothers of Italy, the anti-immigrant League and the center-right Forza Italia.

Surrogacy has been illegal in Italy for around 20 years, but the bill, which was recently introduced by a lawmaker from Meloni’s party, goes further, mandating a fine and jail term for parents who have used surrogates, even in countries where it is legal. The punishment could span between three months to two years in prison, and a fine of between €600,000 ($664,230) and €1 million.

Although there’s no official data on how many babies are born to Italians via surrogates, campaign groups estimate that they number a few hundred a year. While heterosexual couples with fertility issues are most likely to use surrogates, the law has been associated with stricter policies against same-sex couples.

Some campaigners have pressed for the issue to be on the agenda when Meloni meets President Joe Biden at the White House on Thursday. Surrogacy is legal in some US states.

In order to become law the bill will still need to be approved by the senate, and a vote is planned for after the summer break. The senate is expected to back the bill.

Although the law would likely be unconstitutional, trying to get it overturned could take years and hundreds of cases will likely need to be resolved in court, lawyers have warned.

