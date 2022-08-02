(Bloomberg) -- Italy won more time from the European Union to complete restructuring of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA and sell its stake in the troubled lender, ahead of a planned 2.5 billion-euro ($2.6 billion) capital raising.

The European Commission said Tuesday that a set of revised commitments including further branch closures and divestments offered by the government “is acceptable” and adequately offsets the revision of the deadline. The EU’s executive didn’t disclose the new deadline to exit Paschi.

Italy had requested an extension of the terms to revamp the bank and exit from its capital after it failed to sell its stake by the end of last year. To minimize possible distortions of competition caused by the extended deadline, Italy proposed a series of additional commitments, including more disposals and divestments, additional branch closures and the continued obligation to respect certain limitations on the way it conducts business.

Monte Paschi, the world’s oldest bank, has been a financial burden for the Italian government since it was first bailed out in 2009, after being undermined by souring loans and derivatives deals that backfired. It has struggled to deliver consistent profit, given limited room for maneuver under terms the EU set in exchange for the nationalization of the bank in 2017.

Chief Executive Officer Luigi Lovaglio has reworked the lender’s strategy since taking the helm in February, overhauling a business plan approved last year by the previous management. He’s seeking to restore capital buffers by cutting costs, improving efficiency and raising fresh funds from investors.

Lovaglio said in July that Monte dei Paschi plans to complete the capital hike by Nov. 12, though the timeline may change depending on market conditions.

The proposed rights offering is the latest in a long line of attempts to revamp the ailing lender, which was first bailed out in 2009. It canceled a previous cash call at the end of 2016 in a last-minute move, in favor of a rescue package from the Italian state. Talks on another capital hike started up again in late 2020.

