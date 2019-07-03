(Bloomberg) -- In a last ditch effort to avoid European Union sanctions, Italy’s Finance Minister Giovanni Tria and Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte sought to reassure Brussels that the government is committed to comply with budget rules in 2020, daily la Repubblica reports.

The European Commission will meet today to decide on disciplinary action against Italy over its debt, after Tria and Conte sent a letter on Tuesday saying favorable 2019 budgetary trends -- higher revenue and lower-than-expected welfare costs -- will carry over to 2020.

Italian bond futures rose on Wednesday after daily Il Messaggero reported the EU’s executive arm is unlikely to move forward with a penalty procedure.

While Italy’s cabinet on Monday lowered its 2019 deficit target to 2.04%, the government didn’t adopt any measures for 2020, when the shortfall is forecast to soar above 3%. The European Commission is focusing on the 2020 deficit projections to determine whether it will start the disciplinary proceeding.

The governing coalition of the right-wing League and anti-establishment Five Star Movement will have to find 23 billion euros ($26 billion) to avoid an automatic value-added tax increase and fund tax cuts promised by League leader Matteo Salvini.

According to Repubblica, if Italy avoids the disciplinary action, discussions with the Commission may be resumed in October, when the government must submit its 2020 budget.

