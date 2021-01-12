(Bloomberg) -- A junior ally in Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte’s coalition is set to put on hold a threat to topple the government by withdrawing its ministers, amid tensions that have plagued the executive as it struggles to counter the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.

Ministers from the Italy Alive party of ex-premier Matteo Renzi will stick with the coalition at a cabinet meeting due at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, after Conte and his main partners said they would not seek a new pact with him if he quits, according to officials who asked not to be named discussing confidential talks.

Italian bonds pared losses after the report, with 10-year yields up seven basis points to 0.63% as of 4:28 p.m. in Rome.

