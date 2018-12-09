(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s populist government will discuss the results of a highly-awaited cost analysis of its 2019 budget pledges in the coming days, potentially providing crucial insight into the country’s confrontation with the European Union over its spending plans.

"By Monday, we will make our conclusions, by then the calculations will be in," Cabinet Undersecretary Giancarlo Giorgetti was reported as saying by the Ansa news service. A compromise will be found if both the government and the EU act reasonably, Giorgetti said.

Italy’s ruling League and Five Star Movement are wrangling with the bloc after creating a budget aimed at funding costly election promises including a guaranteed income for the poor and a pension-system overhaul. After the commission rejected the cabinet’s proposed deficit target of 2.4 percent of gross domestic product, the parties’ two leaders, Luigi Di Maio and Matteo Salvini, are considering making concessions to avoid possible sanctions.

"People I meet in the streets are not asking me about 2.4 percent or 2.5 percent, but about jobs, pensions, real things," Salvini, the head of anti-migrants League, said Sunday during a television interview broadcast by Rai.

La Stampa reported that the cabinet will meet Monday to discuss the assessment of the planned spending before Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte meets his EU counterparts on Dec. 13 and 14. The paper said that Rome would be ready to trim about 4 billion euros ($4.6 billion) of spending, but that the commission would demand about double that amount for Italy to avoid punitive measures under the EU’s excessive-deficit procedure.

Italy’s lower house of parliament approved the budget bill on Saturday. The current draft doesn’t include amendments affecting the pledges on income for the poor and pensions.

Conte is slated to speak before parliament Tuesday to present Italy’s position before the EU meetings. Finance Minister Giovanni Tria, who has been reported by local media to be pushing for greater concessions to the bloc, said Saturday that he sees the possibility of an agreement.

(Updates with Salvini comments, more details.)

To contact the reporter on this story: Chiara Albanese in Rome at calbanese10@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Jerrold Colten at jcolten@bloomberg.net, Michael Winfrey, Stephen Kirkland

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.