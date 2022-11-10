(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s cabinet will green-light about €9 billion of energy aid on Friday as Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni continues her balancing act between supporting families and businesses and reassuring investors that she won’t overspend.

The new government is set to approve the package which includes continued tax breaks for companies and reductions for fuel at the pump and to introduce new laws that will speed up drilling domestic gas. This brings the cash Italy has spent on helping families and businesses since the start of the energy crisis to around €75 billion.

Higher-than-expected growth in 2022 has helped fund the new decree. Though the country’s economic output grew 0.5% in the third quarter, a contraction is expected in the final three months of the year, Finance Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti told lawmakers in Rome on Wednesday.

That means Meloni will face increasing difficulties in finding resources to continue to protect the economy. For next year, the government has already said it will raise its deficit targets slightly to help fund continued aid.

Italy is currently targeting 2022 deficit-to-gross domestic product at 5.6% of output. It plans to progressively cut the deficit in coming years from 4.5% in 2023 to 3% in 2025.

The planned reduction has helped reassure markets and the country’s European allies that Meloni remains committed to Italy’s fiscal sustainability despite the tax-cutting platform she campaigned on.

