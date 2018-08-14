(Bloomberg) -- A bridge on the main highway running down the Italian Mediterranean coast in the port city of Genoa has collapsed, and reports said at least 20 people died with others trapped in the rubble.

Shares of Atlantia SpA, which runs the stretch of highway, were down 6.3 percent in Milan at 1:31 p.m. in Milan, the company’s biggest drop in two years.

A police video showed a viaduct completely cut in two in a heavy rainfall. A post on Twitter from the Transport Ministry said traffic was interrupted in both directions on the A10 highway, with the incident happening near the turnoffs for the A7 highway to Milan and the Genoa airport. The heavily traveled highway is both a major route from northern to central Italy, and a bypass between Genoese neighborhoods.

Local newspaper Secolo XIX reported at least 20 people died, and other local media said the final death toll will be higher. RAI TV said rescue workers pulled two people out of the rubble alive, and numerous cars were crushed amid the debris, according to news agency Ansa.

Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli said in a post on Twitter that he was on his way to Genoa, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte’s office said he’s following the situation and is in touch with the rescue services.

