(Bloomberg) -- Italy has introduced a five-day quarantine and mandatory testing for travelers coming to the country from the U.K., as new Covid-19 variants threaten Britain’s attempts to reopen its economy.

Current measures banning arrivals from India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have been extended, while travelers holding a so-called Green Pass from the European Union, U.S., Canada or Japan will be allowed to enter Italy, Health Minister Roberto Speranza wrote in a Facebook post on Friday.

With the move announced Friday, Italy joins European peers like Germany and France in curtailing travel from the U.K. Rome, however, has not yet made clear if vaccinated travelers arriving from Britain will also be subjected to quarantines.

France has set quarantines for most non-vaccinated travelers from the U.K., while Germany has not included Britain in a list of countries it no longer classifies as travel risk areas, including Belgium, France and Switzerland.

Cases of the highly transmissible delta Covid-19 variant almost doubled in a week across the U.K., with more people admitted to hospitals.

Shares in low-cost carrier Ryanair Holdings PLC fell as much as 3.5% in Dublin, erasing earlier gains, after the report on the Italian decision.

While Britain’s latest virus data remain consistent with analysis that shows two vaccine shots will keep about 9 in 10 people who catch the disease out of hospitals, it also illustrates that Covid cases will still emerge even when the vaccine program has reached all adults, presenting a challenge to the government as it seeks to reopen.

(Updates with U.K. and variants from penultimate paragraph.)

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.