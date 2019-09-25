Italy Is Said to Propose Fabio Panetta for ECB Executive Board

(Bloomberg) -- Italy has proposed veteran central banker Fabio Panetta as its candidate to replace Benoit Coeure on the European Central Bank’s Executive Board, according to a government official familiar with the matter.

The Italian finance ministry sent Panetta’s candidacy to Mario Centeno, who leads the group of euro-area finance chiefs that will decide who joins the six-member board, the senior official said, asking not to be named because the nomination isn’t yet public. The informal deadline for submitting candidates is Wednesday, with a decision by the bloc’s finance ministers expected for Oct. 10.

Winning the board slot would restore Italy’s seat on the ECB’s powerful body for designing and implementing euro-area monetary policy, as the institution pumps up stimulus to boost growth and inflation in the bloc. The nation will be without such a post for the first time when President Mario Draghi steps down on Oct. 31.

French national Coeure’s term ends on Dec. 31, and tradition dictates that another country will be awarded the role because Draghi’s successor, Christine Lagarde, is French.

A spokeswoman for the Bank of Italy declined to comment.

Panetta, 60, is currently director general of Bank of Italy. He has been critical of the way Europe has treated the country’s troubled lenders, and as a member the ECB’s Supervisory Board has taken part in overseeing a string of crises at his country’s banks from Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA to Banca Carige SpA.

He holds a PhD in Economics and Finance and has been at Bank of Italy since 1985.

--With assistance from Nicholas Comfort and Viktoria Dendrinou.

To contact the reporters on this story: Alessandro Speciale in Rome at aspeciale@bloomberg.net;John Follain in Rome at jfollain2@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Chad Thomas at cthomas16@bloomberg.net, Paul Gordon, Karl Maier

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.