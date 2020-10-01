(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s government will likely strip the Benetton family’s Autostrade per l’Italia SpA of its contract to manage most of the country’s highways, a minister said, ramping up pressure to end the years-long tussle.

Stefano Patuanelli, minister for economic development, said in an interview in Rome that infrastructure giant Atlantia SpA, which controls Autostrade, has dragged its feet too long in implementing a July agreement. The company at that time pledged to sell its stake to investors led by state-backed lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti SpA.

“Negotiations over the past few hours lead me to say that not only is revocation possible, but if Atlantia doesn’t realize what’s happening, it’s also the most probable outcome,” Patuanelli said on Thursday. “We have done all we could to make sure we could respect the agreements taken with Atlantia on July 14.”

The government of Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has given Atlantia 10 more days to agree to its demands, after more than two years of wrangling following the deadly collapse of the Morandi Bridge in Genoa in 2018. The Five Star Movement, of which Patuanelli is a member, have been pushing to revoke the contract.

Patuanelli said the government has a contingency plan ready to protect the jobs of Autostrade’s 7,000 workers, and that it can withstand potential damages from the revocation, which could amount to as much as 23 billion euros ($27 billion).

