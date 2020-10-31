(Bloomberg) --

The Italian government may move as soon as this weekend to impose lockdowns on several cities hit hardest by the coronavirus outbreak, Corriere della Sera reported Saturday.

Italy, which has been under a partial lockdown for the last week, could also add measures including a ban on travel between regions “in the coming hours,” the daily reported, citing increased pressure on Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte to act as cases spiral.

Milan, Naples, Bologna, Turin and Rome are among cities that could face lockdowns of at least some sections of their metropolitan areas, according to Corriere. Conte would prefer to wait a few days before adding new restrictions, but is under pressure from factions in his coalition favoring more action as the virus threatens to overwhelm the health system.

The government has failed to reach a consensus on schools, Italian media reported Saturday, with Education Minister Lucia Azzolina holding firm to the current policy of keeping students in class, though high schools have already shifted to online sessions.

Rome has also extended a moratorium on firing workers, backed by government funding, until March, according to a Facebook post from Finance Minister Roberto Gualtieri.

