(Bloomberg) -- Italy may propose Piero Cipollone as its candidate to join the European Central Bank’s Executive Board to replace Fabio Panetta, the Financial Times reported.

Cipollone, a senior official at the Bank of Italy, is the government’s favored candidate, the paper said, citing three people familiar with the matter. He hasn’t been formally nominated by the Italian finance minister and other eurozone members could put forward their own candidates, the FT said.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni last month slammed the ECB’s monetary policy. She spoke at a sensitive moment for Italy after nominating ECB official Panetta to succeed Ignazio Visco as Bank of Italy governor.

That move risks the question of whether the country can keep the spot for itself on the ECB’s Executive Board, as has been eurozone convention until now.

