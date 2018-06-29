Jun 29, 2018
Italy Migration Win, U.K. Sentiment Slips, EM Pressure: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Happy Friday, Europe. Here’s news from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:
- Italy’s rookie prime minister, Giuseppe Conte, negotiated a package of measures at his first EU summit to stem the flow of migrants
- U.K. confidence took a turn for the worse in June as businesses and consumers became more pessimistic on the economic outlook
- Central banks in emerging economies are losing the battle with markets as their efforts to shield their currencies struggle for traction
- Everything you need to know about the increasingly likely trade war
- China’s central bank said it’ll keep economic development steady and stabilize market expectations. Meanwhile, a key economic release Saturday will give one of the earliest signs of how China’s economy is faring as a wave of higher tariffs on trade with the U.S. approaches
- The Bank of Japan reduced debt purchases for a third time in June, taking advantage of the recent stability in bond yields and the yen, while data showed the jobless rate fell to the lowest level in a quarter century
- A wall? What happens at the Irish border if there’s no Brexit deal?
