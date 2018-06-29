(Bloomberg) -- Happy Friday, Europe. Here’s news from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

Italy’s rookie prime minister, Giuseppe Conte, negotiated a package of measures at his first EU summit to stem the flow of migrants

U.K. confidence took a turn for the worse in June as businesses and consumers became more pessimistic on the economic outlook

Central banks in emerging economies are losing the battle with markets as their efforts to shield their currencies struggle for traction

Everything you need to know about the increasingly likely trade war

China’s central bank said it’ll keep economic development steady and stabilize market expectations. Meanwhile, a key economic release Saturday will give one of the earliest signs of how China’s economy is faring as a wave of higher tariffs on trade with the U.S. approaches

The Bank of Japan reduced debt purchases for a third time in June, taking advantage of the recent stability in bond yields and the yen, while data showed the jobless rate fell to the lowest level in a quarter century

A wall? What happens at the Irish border if there’s no Brexit deal?

