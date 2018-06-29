(Bloomberg) -- Happy Friday, Europe. Here’s news from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

  • Italy’s rookie prime minister, Giuseppe Conte, negotiated a package of measures at his first EU summit to stem the flow of migrants
  • U.K. confidence took a turn for the worse in June as businesses and consumers became more pessimistic on the economic outlook
  • Central banks in emerging economies are losing the battle with markets as their efforts to shield their currencies struggle for traction
  • Everything you need to know about the increasingly likely trade war
  • China’s central bank said it’ll keep economic development steady and stabilize market expectations. Meanwhile, a key economic release Saturday will give one of the earliest signs of how China’s economy is faring as a wave of higher tariffs on trade with the U.S. approaches
  • The Bank of Japan reduced debt purchases for a third time in June, taking advantage of the recent stability in bond yields and the yen, while data showed the jobless rate fell to the lowest level in a quarter century
  • A wall? What happens at the Irish border if there’s no Brexit deal?

