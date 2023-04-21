(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s minister for business and made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, said an Italian delegation visited Taiwan to discuss potential cooperation in the semiconductor sector.

“I sent a ministry task force in Taiwan, and one also in Seul, to discuss and illustrate our plan on semiconductors,” Urso said on Friday in Pavia, Italy. “It was a technical meeting, and not political.”

Earlier this week, Bloomberg reported that Italian officials hinted in private talks with Taiwan that they may be willing to pull out of a controversial pact with China as they seek to secure help with semiconductors.

