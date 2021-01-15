(Bloomberg) -- Italy needs to reimpose strict lockdown measures across the country as the current system of on-again/off-again curbs has failed to prevent a coronavirus resurgence, a senior government adviser said.

The government of Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte also needs to step up its preparations for a phase of mass vaccinations due to start in March, Walter Ricciardi, an adviser to Health Minister Roberto Speranza, said in an interview.

“Weak measures won’t work now,” said Ricciardi, a former executive board member at the World Health Organization. “We have to limit people’s movement, block everything except essential businesses for two months,” he said at his office in Rome on Friday.

Italy, the original European epicenter of the pandemic, imposed a nationwide lockdown in the spring that closed all non-essential businesses, tightly limited movement and crippled the economy. Despite more than 2 million virus cases to date and a resurgence in recent weeks, the government has thus far opted for a three-tier system based on regional restrictions that are generally softer than the measures last spring.

Health Minister Speranza and several other cabinet members back Ricciardi’s call for a more rigorous stance, he said, but Conte and other ministers, plus some regional leaders, have resisted harsher curbs. Conte has said he’s wary of wreaking further devastation on the euro-zone’s third-biggest economy.

Conte is also scrambling to overcome a threat to his coalition’s survival after a junior partner pulled out earlier this week, and he’s due to face parliamentary confidence votes in the lower house on Monday and the Senate on Tuesday.

Vaccination Leader

“I believe and hope this government crisis can be resolved soon, possibly Tuesday,” said Ricciardi, a professor of public health at Rome’s Catholic University of the Sacred Heart. “We need a government which takes rapid and efficient decisions on the basis of scientific evidence.”

Italy is leading its European Union peers in number of vaccinations completed. The country may get about 20 million people vaccinated before the summer and about 25 million after the summer, reaching so-called herd immunity in October or November, Ricciardi said.

Still, Italy will need to quickly recruit more people and prepare more centers to ensure that the next phase of the vaccination campaign runs smoothly, Ricciardi said.

Ricciardi also slammed the U.K. for spacing out vaccinations to give more people a first injection, and criticized a call by Moncel Slaoui, the chief scientific adviser to the U.S. Operation Warp Speed effort, to cut doses of the Moderna Inc. vaccine by half for those aged 18 to 55.

“This is experimenting on people, we have to follow the protocols,” Ricciardi said, adding that Italy’s government isn’t considering such options.

The European Union now has more than enough pledges of supplies for the bloc, and should discuss how to share excess doses with other nations, Ricciardi said.

