Italy reported 584 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, up from 397 a day earlier and 300 on Monday as fatalities surpassed 33,000.

  • Daily deaths rose to 117 from 78 on Tuesday; a total of 33,072 fatalities have been reported since the start of the pandemic in late February
  • Five regions reported no increase in cases, while Lombardy, the most-hit, reported 384 new cases, up from 159 Tuesday
  • Italy to weigh regional data at the end of the week before further relaxing containment measures with free movement within the country from June 3

