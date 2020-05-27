6m ago
Italy New Coronavirus Cases Rise as Deaths Reach 33,000
Italy reported 584 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, up from 397 a day earlier and 300 on Monday as fatalities surpassed 33,000.
- Daily deaths rose to 117 from 78 on Tuesday; a total of 33,072 fatalities have been reported since the start of the pandemic in late February
- Five regions reported no increase in cases, while Lombardy, the most-hit, reported 384 new cases, up from 159 Tuesday
- Italy to weigh regional data at the end of the week before further relaxing containment measures with free movement within the country from June 3
