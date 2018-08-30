Italy Not Seeking Help, Trump Yuan Trade, Nafta Talks: Eco Day

(Bloomberg) -- Good Thursday morning, Europe. Here’s the latest news from Bloomberg Economics:

Italy denied that it’s looking for help from the European Central Bank after a media report suggested Rome is reaching out for a new round of government-bond purchases

Turnover in the offshore yuan has reached unprecedented levels, spurred by President Trump’s broadsides. Meanwhile, here’s a look at whether the world’s No. 2 economy has what it takes to be a superpower

Underlying euro-area price increases should hold onto the gains registered over the past couple of years in the August inflation report, and risks are skewed to the upside, according to Bloomberg Economics

Discussion of house prices has long been a national pastime in Britain, and new figures show why

Trump said talks with Canada to overhaul Nafta are going well, expressing optimism a deal could be reached this week. Here are three things to keep in mind as the end game plays out

The U.S. economy expanded in the second quarter at a slightly faster pace than previously estimated

The IMF said it will consider Argentina’s request to speed up disbursements from a $50 billion credit line as the government seeks to restore investor confidence

While Asia proved to be relatively stable through the Turkey-led emerging market sell-off this month, the region has its own vulnerabilities

