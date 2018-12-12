(Bloomberg) -- Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte said he proposed a deficit target at 2.04 percent of output for next year to the European Commission, yielding significant ground in a standoff on the populist government’s spending plans.

Conte told reporters after meeting commission head Jean-Claude Juncker in Brussels that the government had found resources which allowed it to lower the 2019 deficit from an initial 2.4 percent that had been rejected as breaching European Union rules. He said the populist coalition will maintain its main promises to voters including an income for the poor and a pension reform.

