(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s finance chief sought to assure his European Union partners that Rome’s upcoming budget plans will help reduce the country’s debt burden, but stopped short of offering any clues as to the level of spending or particular plans the government intends to pursue.

Giovanni Tria “assured me that currently the budget which is under preparation foresees improvement on the structural balance,” European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis told reporters in Vienna after a meeting of EU finance ministers on Friday. He added that the proposed budget “would put public debt clearly on a downward trajectory.”

The comments come as officials in Brussels have been anxiously waiting for direction on how Italy’s new government plans to reconcile its spending pledges with the EU’s fiscal rules. Tria met his European counterparts in Vienna and held separate talks with top EU officials including Dombrovskis and EU Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici. Italy is due to submit its budget to the EU for approval in just over a month.

Tria and the two commissioners “shared a view: measures for economic growth in compliance with rules and improvement of #public finances,” the Italian finance ministry commented in a Twitter post. Moscovici, also commenting on Twitter, said he was working with Italy to keep its commitments to the euro area.

Fiscal Prudence

Italian party leaders heading the coalition government -- and the academics appointed as ministers to referee their tussles -- have been sending contradictory signals about how far they’ll push next year’s budget deficit as they try to square ambitious election promises with the reality of Italy’s mountainous public debt.

In his meetings with the officials, Tria -- one of the more moderate voices in the populist coalition -- said that Italy’s budget plans would not deviate from the path of fiscal prudence. Yet he didn’t offer any numbers to back up his promises, meaning the commission will have to wait until Italy sends its concrete budget plans to know for sure.

The meetings offered few clues on how many of its spending promises the government intends to follow through on and when, although Tria told his counterparts that he doesn’t intend to go beyond limits set out in EU rules, according to people familiar with the discussions.

On top of a generic requirement for a headline deficit of less than 3 percent of economic output, the EU demands that Italy cut spending this year and next to reduce its debt pile, making a so-called structural effort in 2019 equal to 0.6 percent of its economic output. A budget that would signal a fiscal expansion, instead of tightening, would most probably lead the commission to declare that the country isn’t compliant with its obligations.

An EU official familiar with Tria’s meetings in Vienna said that the Italian government has been made aware that its is required to tighten fiscal policy and not just refrain from loosening it too much. Faced with the demand to reduce the country’s structural deficit, Tria was reassuring without giving too much detail, the official said, asking not to be named as the meetings weren’t public.

