(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s government took a preliminary step towards the possible unilateral revocation of a motorway concession held by Autostrade per l’Italia SpA after the deadly collapse of a bridge in Genoa in August last year.

A committee of the Italian Transport Ministry, in an advisory opinion, concluded the company, controlled by Benetton’s family industrial giant Atlantia SpA, was in “non-fulfillment of custody and maintenance obligations" and that "these defaults have the character of gravity," according to a document viewed by Bloomberg News.

A representative of the Transport Ministry wasn’t available for comment outside normal business hours on Sunday. A spokesman for Atlantia declined to comment. Autostrade holds the concessions to run almost 3,000 kilometers (1,860 miles) of Italian toll roads.

The Rome government has charged that Atlantia didn’t perform required maintenance on the Genoa bridge, and called for the concession to be revoked. Still, a unilateral revocation of concessions could cost Italy about 25 billion euros ($28.4 billion) in penalties and damages, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Aug. 14, 2018, collapse of the suspension bridge, one of the coastal city’s main east-west arteries, killed 43 people and sparked a fierce reaction by Italy’s populist government.

