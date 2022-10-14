(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s lower house of parliament on Friday elected an ultra-conservative known for hard-line positions on LGBTQ rights and same-sex marriage as its new speaker, ratcheting up tensions before the country’s next government is formed.

The new speaker, Lorenzo Fontana, is on record as opposing non-traditional marriages and civil unions, and has said that families with same-sex parents “don’t exist.”

Fontana, a lawmaker from Matteo Salvini’s League party, is an opponent of abortion and is known for his staunch views on immigration. He served as minister for families and disabilities and minister for European affairs under Premier Giuseppe Conte.

The 42-year-old Fontana has also said he admires Russian President Vladimir Putin and his “system of values.”

Fontana will head the lower house as part of a deal between members of the right-wing coalition led by Giorgia Meloni, which won Italy’s Sept. 25 national election. Meloni, the leader of the Brothers of Italy party, is likely to serve as prime minister. Fontana received the necessary number of votes from deputies in the chamber, as shown in live coverage on Italian media.

Representatives of the center-left Democratic Party, the main opposition force, called the choice of Fontana a “provocation” and an “extremist” move, Italian media reported Friday.

Some lawmakers in the chamber held up signs reading, “No to a homophobic, pro-Putin speaker.”

While Meloni has signaled to voters and investors that she wants to govern as a moderate, the 45-year-old personally opposes abortion and has said she believes families are comprised of the union between a man and a woman.

Successive Italian governments have failed to introduce hate crime laws that cover sexual orientation and gender identity, or to recognize same-sex parents as families, though same-sex couples have been able to enter civil partnerships since 2016

The election of the lower house speaker marks the final step before consultations aimed at choosing ministers and forming a new government. The Senate on Thursday elected Ignazio La Russa, a member of Meloni’s party, as its president.

