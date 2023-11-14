(Bloomberg) -- Nexi SpA is in talks with infrastructure fund F2i SGR SpA to sell about €800 million ($858 million) of Italian assets as part of a plan to rationalize its structure and focus on core digital payment activities.

Italian payment specialist Nexi is in bilateral talks with the fund on a deal for its clearing and digital corporate banking services, people with knowledge of the situation said.

The assets, which Nexi deems non-strategic, are part of the firm’s DBS digital solutions unit, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private. F2i, with assets under managements of over €7 billion, is an independent fund which counts Italian public entities among its shareholders.

Separately, Nexi is in talks with different suitors for its other DBS asset, the ATM network for instant payments and bank transfers, the people said. That network may be valued at around €100 million.

Talks are ongoing and there is no certainty that any deal will be finalized, the people said.

Spokespeople for Nexi and F2i each declined to comment.

Nexi rose as much as 4.3% in Milan trading after the Bloomberg report, and was up 4% as of 3:07 p.m. local time.

Read More:

Nexi Confirms Full-Year Guidance Amid Europe Fintech Turmoil

European Payments Giant Nexi Soars as CVC Said to Weigh

Bid Payments Stocks Wipeout Hits $80 Billion on Worldline Shock

Chief Executive Officer Paolo Bertoluzzo has aggressively built Nexi up through acquisitions, buying Nordic rival Nets A/S as well as domestic targets. Following that deal the CEO has pursued “bolt-on” acquisitions in the merchant-acquiring business and worked to streamline the combined companies by disposing of non-core assets.

Milan-based Nexi earlier this month announced the sale of its digital identity solutions unit in the Nordic region, eID, to IN Groupe for as much as €127.5 million.

The Italian company, which has also been at the center of speculation on possible interest from CVC Capital Partners and other funds to take it over, confirmed its full-year guidance and reported higher revenue in the third quarter, as Europe’s fintech industry comes under pressure after a boom during the pandemic years.

--With assistance from Tommaso Ebhardt.

(Updates with shares in seventh paragraph.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.