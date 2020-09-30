(Bloomberg) -- Italy plans to bring its budget deficit back into line with European Union rules in 2023 after a dramatic increase in spending dictated by the coronavirus outbreak.

The shortfall is expected to fall to 7% of gross domestic product next year after rising to an estimated 10.8% in 2020, according to a Finance Ministry official who asked not to be named in line with institutional policy. The deficit will only shrink back to 3% in three years’ time, the official said.

Italy’s economy is forecast to shrink 9% this year and then rebound 6% in 2021, according to the official. Government debt will jump to 158% of GDP this year but will already start shrinking next year, the official said, while public investment will rise sharply thanks in part to the European Union’s massive recovery fund program.

The official said that there is strong political agreement on budget targets, which come after weeks of tense negotiations within Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte’s fractious coalition. The financial plan will be presented by Finance Minister Roberto Gualtieri at a cabinet meeting Wednesday, and it’s slated for approval at a another cabinet meeting scheduled for Sunday, according to the official.

The outlook will set the framework for Italy’s 2021 budget, which must be approved by parliament by the end of the year.

Italy is set to receive as much as 209 billion euros ($245 billion) in EU aid that will be partly funded by jointly issued debt to help its post-coronavirus reconstruction. Gualtieri has pledged to disclose a “significant” long-term target for reducing the country’s crippling debt pile, which stood at 134.7% at the end of 2019.

