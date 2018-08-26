(Bloomberg) -- Italy will start the process of opposing the European Union’s next budget after the bloc’s member states failed to follow through on an agreement reached in June on handling migrants, Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio said.

“Over the next months, we will look at all measures in discussions regarding the European budget and will block what’s not convenient for us,” Di Maio said in a video message on his Facebook page on Sunday. “The other states are not doing what’s not convenient for them,” he added, referring to the refusal of other European countries to accept migrants that arrive to Italy by sea.

Italian government officials have clashed with the European Union in the past week over migration, with the issue brought to a head over the future of 177 migrants on a coastguard vessel, the Diciotti, which docked in Sicily’s Catania port a week ago. Representatives from EU member states met on Aug. 24 in Brussels to discuss a common approach to the wider issue of migration, without reaching a deal.

Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte “did well” to say on Saturday that the country can’t adhere to EU budget rules as long as the wider issue remains unresolved, Di Maio said in his message. Migration is “just one of the battles” the Italian government is ready to hold with the European Union, Di Maio said in the video.

The Brussels meeting “was only the first step” and representatives discussed both a mechanism for migrants disembarking and a fast solution for the Diciotti, EU Commissioner for migration Dimitris Avramopoulos said in an interview with La Repubblica on Sunday. “Italian politicians must put an end to the game of accusations.”

“Attacking the EU means shooting yourself in the foot,” Avramopoulos added.

In the case of the Diciotti, migrants are now being allowed to leave the vessel, with Albania an Ireland agreeing to take in 20 people each while the Italian Bishops Conference will take 100.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz called for a change to Europe’s policy of “unlimited hospitality” which has increased the number of migrants arriving, he said in an interview with Il Messaggero. Europe has a duty to save migrants but those who come illegally should be sent back, he said.

