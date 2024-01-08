(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s government pledged to acquire a majority stake in the country’s biggest steelmaker in a clash with its main shareholder ArcelorMittal SA which threatens to trigger a legal battle over ownership.

The dispute kicks off a new crisis for what was once Europe’s main steelworks, which like many of its counterparts in the region has been hit by higher energy costs and weaker industrial demand. The administration of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is anxious about declining output and the risk of mass lay-offs.

Meloni’s administration proposed Monday to raise its stake in Acciaierie d’Italia — formerly known as Ilva — to 66% from 38% with the injection of €320 million ($351 million) of fresh capital, according to a government statement.

The decision came as ArcelorMittal expressed its “unavailability to undertake financial and investment commitments, even as a minority shareholder,” according to the statement. The capital injection and further decisions on the company will be taken via state-owned vehicle Invitalia Spa, which could start litigation, the statement added.

An Arcelormittal spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment.

The acquisition of a majority stake in Acciaierie d’Italia bucks an interventionist trend which has seen Meloni’s right-wing government step into several long-running corporate sagas, including Telecom Italia SpA and Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA.

The most pressing issue for the plant is finding sufficient funds to keep production going. The steelworks are producing less than 4 million tons per year, a record low level that compares with a maximum potential capacity of around 10 million tons. The plant blast furnaces are shut down or working occasionally.

European Union Monitoring

To avoid the steelmaker abruptly halting operations, the state could decide to place it under state administration, Italian newspaper la Stampa reported Tuesday.

Any government intervention in the plant would be closely watched by the European Union, which had already been discussing the size and scope of such a move with previous governments.

Given the plant is seen as a strategic asset of national interest, the government has the power to override the opposition of a private investor and put the company under special administration, an emergency procedure which would allow it to temporarily continue operations tapping public funds.

Government officials are due to meet Thursday with unions, which have been calling for a greater state involvement to avoid job cuts which could cripple the local economy.

The future of the former Ilva plant has been haunting successive Italian governments since the steelworks were put under administration in the wake of an investigation that started in 2012. That sparked a crisis that slashed steel production, pushing the company into administration and raising questions over the future of its 10,000 workers.

The crisis has been felt most acutely in the southern town of Taranto, where the main facility is based. Judicial authorities have linked the local steel mills to high cancer rates and elevated levels of dioxin emissions in the area.

