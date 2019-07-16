(Bloomberg) -- Police in northern Italy have detained an alleged neo-Nazi and two other suspects in an investigation into weapons trafficking that uncovered an air-to-air missile.

Investigators from Turin found an arsenal that included the missile, which suspects were allegedly seeking to sell, as well as assault rifles, pistols and bayonets, the police said in a statement. The missile had no explosive charge but could be re-armed.

Authorities began an investigation about a year ago, focusing on individuals linked to ultra-right movements who had fought in the eastern Ukraine region of Donbas, the statement said.

The investigation later shifted to focus on suspected weapons trafficking, said Carlo Ambra, head of the DIGOS anti-terrorism police in Turin. Police found neo-Nazi insignia at the home of one of the suspects, Ambra said.

