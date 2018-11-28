(Bloomberg) -- Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said the budget negotiations with the European Union “won’t be easy,” as the government sticks to its spending plans, according to an interview published by Corriere della Sera.

Conte says he told EU economics chief Pierre Moscovici that “social stability counts more than that of finances,” according to the newspaper. “You just have to look at the protests of the ‘yellow vests’ in France.”

The grassroots French movement blocked roads across the country to protest gasoline taxes, which led to violent confrontations with police.

“We will carry out our reforms,” Conte told Corriere in the remarks published Wednesday. “We aren’t going back. The problem is to do them well.”

The budget tussle has caused the value of Italian bonds to fall, putting pressure on the country’s banks and raising the costs of borrowing. The EU has rejected the government’s target of a 2.4 percent deficit for next year and raised questions about the feasibility of other measures in the populist program.

In a separate interview, European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis told La Stampa that he is seeking a “significant correction” to Italy’s proposed 2019 budget plan.

