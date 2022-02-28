(Bloomberg) -- Italy is getting ready to reduce natural gas consumption if the tensions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine lead to a reduction in supplies.

Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s government on Monday adopted measures that will permit an increase or reduction in the supply of gas if required. Power generated by gas-fired plants will be replaced by “maximizing the production from other sources,” according to a statement. The contribution to Italy’s energy mix of renewable sources will remain unchanged.

Last Friday, Draghi said that the country could reopen some shuttered coal plants to help bridge its looming energy supply gap and cut its dependence on Russia, which currently accounts for 45% of Italian gas supplies.

